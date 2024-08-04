American Trust Acquires New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

American Trust bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.35. 625,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Benchmark upped their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

