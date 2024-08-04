American Trust Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 76,727,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,436,524. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

