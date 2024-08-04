American Trust Has $239,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Trust lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 5.6 %

FCNCA stock traded down $115.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,957.66. 108,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,314. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,766.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,649.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

