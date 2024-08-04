American Trust Has $270,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,446. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.