American Trust Has $335,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 301.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 84,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $10.81 on Friday, reaching $795.76. 1,366,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.22.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $51,738,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

