American Trust Has $351,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.16. 643,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

