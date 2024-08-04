American Trust Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. 16,618,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The company has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

