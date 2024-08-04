American Trust Sells 273 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 568.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.4 %

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,888. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

