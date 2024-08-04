American Trust Sells 3,582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Trust lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,588,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,282. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
