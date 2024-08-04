American Trust Trims Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 16,601,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

