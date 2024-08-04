AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $205,270,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

View Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,603. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.