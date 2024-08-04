Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$50.69

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Trading Down 2.7 %

PKI opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.57. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$35.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.