Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $56.27

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Q2 has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

