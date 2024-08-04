Analyzing S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.80%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 24.20% 10.63% 1.43% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. S&T Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $535.52 million 2.95 $144.78 million $3.53 11.71 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats S&T Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.