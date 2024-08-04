ANDY (ANDY) Trading 42.1% Lower This Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, ANDY has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $73.06 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00008209 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,445,783.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

