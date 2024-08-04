Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.32

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and traded as low as $28.56. Anglo American shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 3,804 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 1,090.55%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
