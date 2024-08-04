Ankr Hits One Day Volume of $8.80 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $255.68 million and $8.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0255477 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $8,808,061.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

