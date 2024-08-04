Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 1.4 %

HOUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,204,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

