Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

