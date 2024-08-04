Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. 8,050,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

