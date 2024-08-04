Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $434,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858,536. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.