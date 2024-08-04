Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $756,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,536. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

