Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,593 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 402,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,786. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

