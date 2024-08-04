Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 413 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,164. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

