Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.27. 234,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

