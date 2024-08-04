Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $17,337,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 200,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 280,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,180. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.