Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 90 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

