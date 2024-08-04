Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.81. 12,991,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,505. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

