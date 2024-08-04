Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB) Position Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,188 shares during the period. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF comprises about 2.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 582,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 34,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

