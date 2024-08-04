Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Down 1.9%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 2,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Arca Continental Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

