ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 2,533,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,784. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

