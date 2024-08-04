Arista Networks’ (ANET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $319.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.16 and its 200-day moving average is $297.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

