Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.19 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $57.07 million and $10.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,576,374 coins and its circulating supply is 182,576,414 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

