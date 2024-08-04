Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 23,578,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

