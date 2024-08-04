Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Arvinas stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

