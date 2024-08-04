Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51.67 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $51.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.14 or 0.00036897 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.34 or 0.00577324 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00068560 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
