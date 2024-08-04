Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.21

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $32.21. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 3,515 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

