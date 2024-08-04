ATB Capital Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

International Petroleum Company Profile

IPCO stock opened at C$18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$11.74 and a 12-month high of C$20.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.12.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

