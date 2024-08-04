ATB Capital Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
