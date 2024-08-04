Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 783,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on AY

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.