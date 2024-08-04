Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ AY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 783,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
