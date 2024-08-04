Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $248.46

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.46 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 235.11 ($3.02). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 20,653 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.32. The stock has a market cap of £38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,628.51). 30.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

