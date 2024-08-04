Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

