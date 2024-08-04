Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.92. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

