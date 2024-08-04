Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Cut by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,842,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,143.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 389,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,830,000 after purchasing an additional 266,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $61.52. 228,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,361. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

