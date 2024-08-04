Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

