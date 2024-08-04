Bank of New Hampshire Has $89,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

TAN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.19. 1,879,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,587. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $968.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.