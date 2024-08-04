Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,563. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,298. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

