Bank of New Hampshire Sells 4,240 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,364,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871,120. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.