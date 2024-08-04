Bank of New Hampshire Sells 623 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Polaris were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Polaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Down 0.2 %

Polaris stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 818,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

