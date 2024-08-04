Bank of New Hampshire Sells 915 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $8.82 on Friday, reaching $199.14. 18,041,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average of $193.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
