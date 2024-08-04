Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $89.57. 15,433,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,989. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

